Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Howard AYERS. View Sign Obituary

AYERS, Grant Howard 1954 - 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Grant Howard Ayers at the young age of 64. He leaves behind his wife Karen Pinchin, two children, Brandon and Shelby Ayers, and three siblings, Myron Ayers, Lyle Ayers and Brenda McLeod. Grant was born on December 9th, 1954 to Howard and Marion Ayers in Pemberton B.C. With no formal post-secondary education, Grant purchased Edgemont Moving and Storage and became a self-taught businessman. Through his 35 years with the company, he has played a pivotal role in turning it into a reputable business. He was a kind-hearted and involved father and we will miss his support and advice. We take great comfort knowing that he is with his father Howard once again. The funeral service will be held between 12pm-4pm on January 12th, 2020, at the Eagles Club 170, 3rd Street West, North Vancouver. We encourage those who wish to pay their respects to RSVP by January 2nd, to





It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Grant Howard Ayers at the young age of 64. He leaves behind his wife Karen Pinchin, two children, Brandon and Shelby Ayers, and three siblings, Myron Ayers, Lyle Ayers and Brenda McLeod. Grant was born on December 9th, 1954 to Howard and Marion Ayers in Pemberton B.C. With no formal post-secondary education, Grant purchased Edgemont Moving and Storage and became a self-taught businessman. Through his 35 years with the company, he has played a pivotal role in turning it into a reputable business. He was a kind-hearted and involved father and we will miss his support and advice. We take great comfort knowing that he is with his father Howard once again. The funeral service will be held between 12pm-4pm on January 12th, 2020, at the Eagles Club 170, 3rd Street West, North Vancouver. We encourage those who wish to pay their respects to RSVP by January 2nd, to [email protected] Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close