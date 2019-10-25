IACOVIELLO, Grazia "Grace" Grace passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in North Vancouver, B.C. Grace is lovingly survived by her sons Domenico (Jane), Antonio (Lanin), Mario (Lori), 8 grand- children and 12 great grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 2725 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver B.C. with Celebrant Fr. James Comey. Special thank you to the nurses on 4 East and 7 West for their kind, caring and compassionate support during mom's last days. Thanks to Dr. Brisco and Dr. Haaf for their exceptional care over the last 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019