Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Ian "Greg" MACDONALD. View Sign

MACDONALD, Gregory Ian "Greg" It is with a sad heart we announce the passing of Greg Macdonald after a short battle with cancer on March 25, 2019, at the age of 55 years at the Foothills hospital in Calgary, Alberta. A native of Vancouver, Greg was raised by loving parents Ian and Shirley in the British Properties on Moyne Drive. Greg's childhood home backed onto an old growth forest which began Greg's love of nature. Greg spent many of his days in the woods with his dog Mindy by his side scrambling up the Capilano river cliffs with a fishing rod in hand. Greg enjoyed the outdoors. In the winter you would find him playing shinny hockey on the outdoor ice at McKenzie Lake. In the summer, if you didn't find him roller blading on the walking path in McKenzie Lake, you would find him in the many lakes and rivers in Alberta, fly fishing. Through Greg's love of fishing and the outdoors he made good friends and travelled to fishing spots in Canada and abroad. Greg's love of outdoor activities was instilled in his children who both love to skate, hike and fly fish. Greg was the President of Sage Appraisals in Calgary Alberta with his AACI, P. App designation and a graduate of the UBC Sauder School of Business. Greg was well respected in the business community and was known for his newsletters and many lectures held at CREB on property values. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Karen (nee Taylor), son, Taylor, daughter, Jordan, mother, Shirley, sister, Deidre (Wedlidi Speck) and grandchild, Abel. A Celebration of Greg's life will be on April 20, 2019 from 1- 4 pm, at the McKenzie Lake Beach Club (16199 McKenzie Lake Way SE, Calgary, Alberta T2Z 1L7). To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Greg, please visit





It is with a sad heart we announce the passing of Greg Macdonald after a short battle with cancer on March 25, 2019, at the age of 55 years at the Foothills hospital in Calgary, Alberta. A native of Vancouver, Greg was raised by loving parents Ian and Shirley in the British Properties on Moyne Drive. Greg's childhood home backed onto an old growth forest which began Greg's love of nature. Greg spent many of his days in the woods with his dog Mindy by his side scrambling up the Capilano river cliffs with a fishing rod in hand. Greg enjoyed the outdoors. In the winter you would find him playing shinny hockey on the outdoor ice at McKenzie Lake. In the summer, if you didn't find him roller blading on the walking path in McKenzie Lake, you would find him in the many lakes and rivers in Alberta, fly fishing. Through Greg's love of fishing and the outdoors he made good friends and travelled to fishing spots in Canada and abroad. Greg's love of outdoor activities was instilled in his children who both love to skate, hike and fly fish. Greg was the President of Sage Appraisals in Calgary Alberta with his AACI, P. App designation and a graduate of the UBC Sauder School of Business. Greg was well respected in the business community and was known for his newsletters and many lectures held at CREB on property values. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Karen (nee Taylor), son, Taylor, daughter, Jordan, mother, Shirley, sister, Deidre (Wedlidi Speck) and grandchild, Abel. A Celebration of Greg's life will be on April 20, 2019 from 1- 4 pm, at the McKenzie Lake Beach Club (16199 McKenzie Lake Way SE, Calgary, Alberta T2Z 1L7). To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Greg, please visit www.choicememorial.com. Funeral Home Choice Memorial Cremation & Funeral Services

105 - 4715 13th Street NE

Calgary , AB T2E 6M3

(403) 277-7343 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close