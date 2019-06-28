Gregory James ROBINET

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory James ROBINET.
Service Information
Henderson's Fraser Valley Funeral Home
34537 Marshall Road
Abbotsford, BC
V2S1M1
(604)-854-5534
Obituary

ROBINET, Gregory James At the young age of 57, Greg passed away at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his mother, Rena Robinet; and the love of his life, Jane. Greg will be greatly missed by his father, Ted; sister, Pat Wingfield; nephew, Justin Wingfield; and niece, Chantel Wingfield; his many cousins and step children Megan and Kelsey and the great friends from his football days with the R.A.T.S. Greg loved football, golf and bowling. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at 2052 Filuk Place, Abbotsford, BC. Thanks to the great team at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and his many friends for all their help and support. Tributes and condolences may be left at: www.hendersonsabbotsfordfunerals.com.
logo
Published in The North Shore News from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details