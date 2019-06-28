ROBINET, Gregory James At the young age of 57, Greg passed away at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his mother, Rena Robinet; and the love of his life, Jane. Greg will be greatly missed by his father, Ted; sister, Pat Wingfield; nephew, Justin Wingfield; and niece, Chantel Wingfield; his many cousins and step children Megan and Kelsey and the great friends from his football days with the R.A.T.S. Greg loved football, golf and bowling. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at 2052 Filuk Place, Abbotsford, BC. Thanks to the great team at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and his many friends for all their help and support. Tributes and condolences may be left at: www.hendersonsabbotsfordfunerals.com.
Published in The North Shore News from June 28 to June 29, 2019