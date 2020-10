Or Copy this URL to Share

Sadly, Greg passed suddenly at home. He is survived by his mother, Eileen; father, Owen; brothers, Brad and Guy; aunts and uncles; niece, Meriah; and great-nephew, Jaxon. Greg was a kind, loving soul, who was an artist at heart. He travelled the world doing painting contracts for Gorman Studios. The family is sure his art will adorn HEAVEN'S walls. There will be no service.



