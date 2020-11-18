We are saddened by the passing of Gulshan Ramzan Dedhar at the age of 86. Gulshan moved with her husband and children from Kenya to Vancouver in 1973. She worked at Woodward's Park Royal for 21 years, where she won several awards for customer service.



Mum was passionate about her family, badminton, and cooking. Her samosas were legendary. She is survived by her son, Shoukat (Lynn); daughters, Shaheen (Zahir) and Shahira (Ed); grandchildren, Farhana, Alysha, Hanif, Saffia, and Suraya; and great-grandchildren, Jesse and Owen (Alysha).



We will miss her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store