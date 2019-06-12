Gurmet Kaur Pall passed away peacefully at her North Vancouver home on June 8, 2019, having lived in North Vancouver for 59 years.



Gurmet Kaur was born in India on February 10, 1930. She was predeceased by her husband, Bachan Singh, in 2012; two sisters, Gian Kaur and Mohinder Kaur; and two brothers, Joginder Singh and Lashman Singh. She is survived by her children - daughters, Pam and Debbie; sons, Dave (Harmesh) and Paul (Penny); sister, Gurdev Kaur; brother, Gurdev Singh; and grandchildren, Kevin (Jeannine), Megan, Bronson, and Manesha. While her death brings sadness, we are grateful for the life she lived.



Funeral services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, BC, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 12:30 pm, followed by lunch and prayer services at Akali Singh SikhTemple, 1890 Skeena Street, Vancouver, BC.

