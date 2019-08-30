Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gustav PANZ. View Sign Obituary

PANZ, Gustav June 24, 1936 - August 8, 2019 With great sorrow we mourn the loss of our much adored and cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His passing was unexpected, but very peaceful and in his final hours he was enveloped by the love of the many family members who were able to be at his side. He is missed deeply by his wife Anita, and their children Marina (Stephen), Karl (Ashleigh), Deanna (Michael), Scott, Cameron (Geraldine), nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. Gus was predeceased by his sister, Angela, and his brothers, Karl and Eric. Family and friends will remember him for his warm and friendly manner which endeared him to many and brought a smile to their faces. He was kind and generous and naturally drew people to him. Gus was immensely proud of his large extended family and the achievements of each one. This was never more apparent than when he and Anita hosted their annual family Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners at Capilano Golf and Country Club and his face would beam with delight. He was a long-time member at Capilano and loved to talk about his rounds of golf playing with his favourite golf partner, Anita. For almost forty years he and Anita would spend considerable time at their home in Palm Springs and after his retirement would enjoy entire winters there. The company of many friends, the enjoyment of golf and the warm weather really made it a home away from home. Gus was born in the vicinity of Vienna, Austria and immigrated directly to Vancouver at the age of seventeen in 1953. He immediately immersed himself into Vancouver's social activities in his new home city. He possessed a great baritone voice and took part in auditions for the Metropolitan Opera and was thrilled to sing with the Vancouver Opera at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. For several years he sang "Oh Canada" at BC Lions football games at Empire Stadium. He never forgot his Austrian roots and was always ready to sing a rendition of the song, Edelweiss. In 1960 he joined his brother Eric to build Inproheat Industries Ltd., a successful company operating throughout western Canada. He was a member of the American Foundry Society and was its chair from 1974 to 1977. Gus was a director of the Vancouver Whitecaps of the NASL and was ecstatic when they won the NASL 1979 Soccer Bowl. He was written up in People magazine because at a NASL sponsored dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York the orchestra did not have the music to play the Canadian national anthem. Gus strode to the front of the ball room and sang "Oh Canada" a cappella. When he finished the hundreds of people in the room gave him a standing ovation! One of Gus's favourite songs was Frank Sinatra's "I Did it My Way" and Gus DID IT HIS WAY! A celebration of Gus's journey through life will be held at Capilano Golf and Country Club on September 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. No denim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice.







