Gwyneth, age 72, passed away peacefully early in the morning of Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, at Berkley Care Centre in North Vancouver. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stewart. She is missed by her son, Scott; daughter, Regan; grandchildren, Sebastian and Arthur; sisters, Dorothy and Shirley; and husband, Ian.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 pm at First Memorial Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, in North Vancouver, BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.
Gwyneth's family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at Berkley Care Centre and Lions Gate Hospital for the excellent care they provide.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 30 to Sept. 28, 2019