ALLAN, Gwyneth Ellen September 10, 1946 - August 21, 2019 It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved wife Gwyneth on Thursday, August 22nd at her care home following a long struggle with Alzheimers. Gwyneth loved her garden, loved to go for long walks along the North Shore trails and she simply loved Scottish Country Dancing. Remembering her is easy, I do it every day. But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the dedicated RN's, LPN's and caregivers at the Berkley Care Centre, who for the past eight years provided outstanding care. There will be no service by request. For some it takes a lifetime to find true love But for others a lifetime is merely enough time to share the love they have found
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019