It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our treasured father, Hugh Hamilton. Born in Simla, India to parents Olivia and Arthur, Hugh died peacefully in his West Vancouver, BC home at the age of 90. He was surrounded by the love of his children, grandchildren, and many friends. Hugh will be lovingly remembered by his children: Cynthia (Peter), Andrew (Karen) and Susan (Don). He will also be fondly remembered by his 7 grandchildren: Tyler, Brady, Parker, Everett, Matthew, Thomas, and Olivia. Hugh was predeceased by Jane (nee Brockman), his adoring wife of 56 years, and his much loved sister, Sylvia. Hugh had a passion for the outdoors and some of his fondest early memories were of chasing butterflies and bugs while roaming fields and forests in India, Switzerland, and England. As a teenager, he was raised in the United States by his beloved Aunt Helen. She shared her love of nature with him in West Virginia and the mountains surrounding Tin Cup, Colorado. He lived an adventurous young life, enriched by her passion for southwestern art, culture, and people. This is how Hugh was connected with his friends in the Hopi, Navajo, and Jemez communities, who became like family to him. He eventually returned to England, completing his degree in forestry from Lincoln College at Oxford University. Oxford is also where he met his future wife, Jane, and many long-time family friends, such as Ruth and Tony Jarrett. Hugh started his forestry career in British Columbia, and also started a family with Jane. They settled in their West Vancouver home in 1964, where they raised their children and lived for almost 50 years. After retiring and selling his business of 28 years, Hugh focused his time on his passions: old-growth forest conservancy, stream keeping, shoreline preservation, bird watching, fishing, hiking and more. Hugh's passion for life and nature was contagious, and he generously shared his passion and knowledge with fellow volunteers, high school students, family, and the West Vancouver community at large. Hugh had an insatiable curiosity, ranging from the smallest of things in nature to friends new and old from around the world. He was a connector, and he loved bringing people together for a meal, a good conversation, and a great party… in his salmon coloured shirt, of course! He will be greatly missed by his family, his many friends, and the community. Hugh's family wishes to send special thanks to Proof of Care and Hollyburn House for their compassion and support over the last number of months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Vancouver Streamkeepers, an organization close to Hugh's heart and one that will continue Hugh's legacy. Donations can be made at www.westvancouverstreamkeepers.ca or by mail to: West Vancouver Streamkeeper Society PO Box 91166, West Vancouver, BC V7V 3N6 Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020

