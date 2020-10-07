1/1
Hans-Ludwig Krueger
July 02, 1928 - September 28, 2020
We are sad to announce the passing of Hans-Ludwig Krueger on Friday, September 18, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his wife, Betty, two daughters Isabel (Dave), Caroline (Jim), grandson Marques (Candace) and two great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thanks to the North Shore Hospice who took such loving care of him as he struggled with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. His loving nature, kindness and generosity will be missed by all those who knew him during his 92 years of life.

Published in North Shore News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
