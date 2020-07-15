HARDIE, Jill Ann In Loving Memory February 26, 1969 - July 10, 2020 Born in Vancouver, Jill was raised in Horseshoe Bay and Ambleside. She attended Gleneagles Elementary School and graduated from West Vancouver High in 1986. After high school, Jill backpacked around Europe with her good friend, Christina. Jill had a very adventurous spirit, having lived and worked in London, Leeds, and Torquay in England and finally in Aberdeen, Scotland. Jill settled in Scotland 23 years ago where she married Peter. Jill is survived by her mother, Karen Hardie, step-father, Dave Patrick, husband Peter Aitken, daughter Olivia Hardie-Aitken (age 14) and many family and friends in Canada and Scotland. She is predeceased by her father Bill Hardie, and uncle Chris Craddock. Jill's 35 years dealing with Crohn's Disease and the past 6 years of fighting cancer never dampened her zest for life and joy in everything. Her last words to her Mom, on the phone from Scotland, were "Don't cry Mom, it is what it is and we'll just deal with it." Good night our beautiful brave girl, until we laugh together again. Love forever, Mom and Dave







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store