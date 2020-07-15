1/1
HARDIE Jill Ann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARDIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARDIE, Jill Ann In Loving Memory February 26, 1969 - July 10, 2020 Born in Vancouver, Jill was raised in Horseshoe Bay and Ambleside. She attended Gleneagles Elementary School and graduated from West Vancouver High in 1986. After high school, Jill backpacked around Europe with her good friend, Christina. Jill had a very adventurous spirit, having lived and worked in London, Leeds, and Torquay in England and finally in Aberdeen, Scotland. Jill settled in Scotland 23 years ago where she married Peter. Jill is survived by her mother, Karen Hardie, step-father, Dave Patrick, husband Peter Aitken, daughter Olivia Hardie-Aitken (age 14) and many family and friends in Canada and Scotland. She is predeceased by her father Bill Hardie, and uncle Chris Craddock. Jill's 35 years dealing with Crohn's Disease and the past 6 years of fighting cancer never dampened her zest for life and joy in everything. Her last words to her Mom, on the phone from Scotland, were "Don't cry Mom, it is what it is and we'll just deal with it." Good night our beautiful brave girl, until we laugh together again. Love forever, Mom and Dave



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved