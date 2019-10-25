Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lloyd WADDELL. View Sign Obituary

WADDELL, Harold Lloyd March 25, 1930 - October 4, 2019 Our beloved father, uncle, and grandad passed away quietly and unexpectedly at Lions Gate Hospital. Harold was born in Winnipeg and raised in Russell, Manitoba. He was the youngest child of Archibald and Isobel Waddell and brother of Bob, Vic, Vi, and Jean. Dad moved to North Vancouver in his teens, where he also met the love of his life, Anna. Dad and mom were married in 1949 and lived in Victoria briefly where he worked as a radiator mechanic. They returned to the North Shore permanently where dad soon became involved in sales. We all have fond memories of sharing dad's hobbies, especially golf and skiing. Annual family vacations saw us in the Interior and Okanagan and on Vancouver Island. Many happy days were spent at the cabin at Hatzic Lake then later at our parent's condo in Lincoln City, Oregon. Right to the end dad was an avid walker and a voracious reader. In his retirement he also loved a good game of bridge, walks on the seawall, and the antics of various bird species on the waterfront outside his windows. Dad always loved telling stories and sharing a good joke. Harold Waddell, F.R.I., entered real estate in 1955 with the North Vancouver company Parr, Bragg, and McPherson. He purchased the company a few years later and in 1961 renamed it H.L. Waddell and Associates which operated in its later years under the REALTY WORLD banner. During his career Harold had experience in all phases of the real estate business including residential, commercial, and industrial sales as well as property management and development. He was a Fellow of the Real Estate Institute of Canada as well as serving as president of the North Shore Division of the Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board, President of the North Vancouver Kiwanis Club, President of the Realtors Toastmaster Club, Director of the Vancouver Real Estate Board, North Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, and Vancouver Sales and Marketing Executives. Harold also served as a member of the Real Estate Council of B.C. and chaired the Council's Education Committee. He lectured on an ongoing basis for the Real Estate Council and U.B.C.'s continuing education programs. In 1975 he acquired the rights to develop REALTY WORLD across Canada and in Washington and Oregon states. He worked tirelessly in these endeavours and under Harold's leadership, REALTY WORLD Canada grew to a total of 195 locations across the country. He eventually sold the company in 1997 and "retired" in 1999. Since that time Harold always remained active with other personal business interests. Harold was a devoted father to Cathy Giles (Kent), Nancy Thibault (Keith), and Jim Waddell (Tania). He was a proud grandfather to Alex Giles, Spencer Waddell, Kyla Waddell (Phil Groh), Connor Waddell, and Katie Waddell (Cameron Fruin). (Dad was absolutely delighted to be able to attend the weddings of both granddaughters this past summer!) He will be sorely missed by many others including nieces, nephews, and friends, especially Carole Sturgess. Harold was predeceased by his wife, Anna (2018); his son Robert Waddell and his first wife, Lynne; and his grandson, Robert Thibault. Many thanks to Dr. Graeme Honeyman for his ongoing care and patience. A special thanks also goes out to dad's aides, Elvie and Linda. They provided him with excellent care and companionship for the past 23 months. His funeral, small and private as he wished, took place on October 15th.







