With great sorrow, loved ones announce that Harry C. Moll, a successful entrepreneur in Vancouver, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, April 25, 2019.



Born to humble beginnings, he was a self made man by 35, making the transition from Vancouver’s premier nightclub owner to Vancouver’s Promoter of the Year.



Harry opened Sneaky Pete’s disco with his pal Pat McCleery, followed by Charlie Brown’s, Sugar Daddy’s, Harry C’s, the Beverly Hills Cafe, and Valentino’s.



Harry next became immersed in public companies thanks to lifelong friends Sam Belzberg, Murray Pezim, Bruce MacDonald, Herb Capozzi, and Peter Brown. Harry won 1998 Promoter of the Year award when his Lionheart/3-D Systems sold to Ciba-Geigy. Harry next became the owner of Calona Wines, Potter’s Distillery and Granville Island Brewery. Harry and his Pulse Laser Systems (PLC) teamed with Dr. Christiaan Barnard, the world-renowned heart surgeon, to introduce a product that would streamline heart bypass surgery. Harry’s company ID Biomedical, was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 1995.



Harry is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Taylor and Mandy, his long time partner Donna Popich, his sister Noni Kehler, and his ex-wife Suzy.



A private family ceremony will be held at the family’s beachfront summer home where he spent many happy days with his girls.

