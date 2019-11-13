Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Florence GOODRICK. View Sign Obituary

GOODRICK, Hazel Florence Hazel, aged 98 years, entered into rest on November 3rd, 2019. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Karen (Bob), Jane (Ross), and Cathy (Bryan), her grandsons Andrew (Lisa) and Riley, and her great-grandchildren Willow and Bellamy. Hazel was born and raised in London, Ontario. She proudly served with the Canadian Women's Army Corps, stationed in Aldershot, England during WWII. While there, she met and married a fellow Canadian soldier. Upon their return to Canada they had three daughters in whom she took great pride. After retiring, her greatest pleasure was her weekly walking tours with the West End Community Centre group. At age 74, she moved to North Vancouver where she happily settled into her new community. The family will hold a private celebration of her life in the new year. If friends so desire, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House.







