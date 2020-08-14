1/1
Heather-Anne (Betts) White
May 06, 1944 - July 31, 2020
It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend following a valiant battle with ALS. Predeceased by Ed, her husband of more than 50 years, Heather-Anne is loved and will be missed by her children David and Beth (Scott), grandchildren Caitlin, Brendan, and Lola; brothers Edgar (Dyane), Alan (Pat) and sister Lynda (Jim); and many more family and friends.

Heather-Anne was born, raised, married and lived her life in North Vancouver, where she attended Lonsdale Elementary, Delbrook Jr. High and Sutherland Secondary Schools. For most of her life, Heather was a quiet but strong person who just got stuff done. She was also a fun loving, easy going person with a passion for spending time with her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world. First as Mom, and later Grammy, you could always catch her on the sidelines of every soccer, baseball, hockey, volleyball games and numerous ballet recitals. Don’t forget the many trips to Disneyland.

In her last years, it was time for things to be done for Mom. We would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Amica Lions Gate and the generosity of the ALS Society for making her struggle with ALS easier. Also, thank you to all the friends and family who would visit and call her. The last few month were hard on her not being able to see everyone; we know your calls made her days happier.

A private memorial service will be scheduled for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation the ALS Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
