Heather (Penny) Dawn Adcock née Penrose of Sechelt passed away in Sechelt at the age of 88, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Heather was the youngest child of William Charles Penrose and Kathleen Marguerite Penrose née Hitchens. Heather was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Antony Herbert Martin Adcock; by her grandson, Damon Peter Martin Cragg; and by her brothers, Ronald Penrose and Desmond Penrose.



Heather was born September 8, 1931, in Liskeard, Cornwall, UK. She attended St Clare's School in Penzance, Cornwall, and received an RN certification from Middlesex Hospital London in 1953. Heather married the late Antony Herbert Martin Adcock in Penzance in 1953 and they lived together in Kenya, Ceylon, Ascension Island, and Penzance, before emigrating to Canada in 1962. In Canada, they lived in North Vancouver, BC, Almonte, Ontario, Gabriola Island, BC, Ottawa, Ontario, and Sechelt, BC. After Antony's death in 2014, Heather resided with her youngest daughter Kara in Sechelt.



Heather is survived by her four children, Amanda (Peter) Cragg of West Vancouver, Mark (Lynn) Adcock of Scottsdale, AZ, Martin (Corrie Mosier) Adcock of White Rock, and Kara (Kai) Wagner of Sechelt. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Rory (Jamie) Cragg, Trevor (Merren) Cragg, Katie (Darric) Perry née Adcock, Keith (Sydney) Adcock, Stephen Adcock, Joshua Wagner, Cosette Wagner, and Tahj Wagner; and by seven great-grandchildren, Damon, Ellington, and Monroe Cragg, Zachary Cragg and Lillian, and Charles and Jack Perry. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in the UK.



Heather was a warm, loving, generous, and fun mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who had a deep and abiding love of nature. She will be greatly missed by her extensive family in the UK, US ,and Canada and by all who have had the pleasure to know her.



The family would like to thank those who cared for her - Coastal Health Caregivers, Home Healthcare Network, Grace Lewis, Irene Bremer, and especially Fran Heney and Hamed Almefalani - for their patient and gentle care. And finally, we'd like to thank the nurses and doctors at Sechelt Hospital.



A celebration of Heather's life will be held at an open house from 12:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 16 at 4962 Laurel Avenue, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0.

