Our beloved Heather fell into the arms of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Heather was born and grew up in the seaside town, Portstewart, Northern Ireland, which explains her love for God's creation.
Her lifelong passion was physiotherapy. She graduated from the University of Ulster in 1997, and having moved to Vancouver, Canada, in 2002, she joined the wonderful team at Dunbar Physiotherapy Clinic, where she worked until her battle with ovarian cancer began in August 2017.
But Heather refused to be defined by cancer. She took her pain and transformed it to be a witness to the love and grace of God, and through this, touched many lives with her faith. She truly was a good and faithful servant.
Heather will be loved forever by Martin, Shannon, Erin, and her extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Shore Hospice, northshorehospicepalliative.com, where Heather was richly blessed from the care she received in her last three weeks of her life.
A service of worship in celebration of her life will be held at St. Andrew's and St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, North Vancouver, sasspc.bc.ca, on Saturday, November 23, at 11 am.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, 2019