MAYTUM, Heather Ruth (nee MacKenzie) March 12, 1960 - June 27, 2019 Loving Mother to her beloved Lindsay, cherished daughter of Barbara and the late Don MacKenzie, and only sister to brothers David, Doug, Don and Bruce. Heather passed away in VGH after a short battle with cancer. In keeping with Heather's wishes, there will be no service. However, if friends wish to make a donation in her memory, donations may be made to The Dugout Society, c/o Rev. B. Burrows, 59 Powell Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6A 1E9. Heather was a 10 year volunteer at the Dugout and was loved by both the staff and the folks of the community. She was proud of the wonderful work they do and it held a special place in her heart. Heather's garden will serve as a living testament to the beautiful person she was. The MacKenzie Family
Published in The North Shore News from July 10 to July 11, 2019