BLOOM, Helen Jean It is with deeply saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our precious mother Helen Jean Bloom at age 94. Helen was born on October 9, 1925 in Estevan, Saskatchewan to parents Floyd and Bernadette Walker. Helen is predeceased by 4 siblings Harold, Cliff, Myrl, and Kenneth (who died as a baby). Her youngest brother Vic lives in Saskatoon. Helen married John (Jack) Palmer Bloom on May 10, 1952. She is predeceased by Jack and leaves 3 children Doug (Wendy), Gord (Kari), and Shirl (Ian Wilson). Mom loved her family dearly and was very proud of her 8 grandchildren Jason (Lindsay), Derek (Kadie), Colin (Sacha), Craig, Ryan, Kristen, Carlee, and Christian. She was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren Jackson, Carson, Tanner, Weston, Hudson, Linden, and Emery. Helen was an active member of Lynn Valley United Church, in North Vancouver. She had a life long love of music, and sang in church choirs for much of her life. As a young woman, she belonged to a singing group (the Kingsters) in Estevan and later sang with Sweet Adelines in Vancouver. Helen developed many dear friends over the years through church, music, sports, the North Shore Winter Club, many bridge groups, and most recently at her homes the Carleton and Cedar Springs. Helen will forever be remembered for her kind-heartedness, generosity, and uplifting personality. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 2:00 pm at the Lynn Valley United Church. In memory of Helen, we ask that you put on a big smile and say some kind words to someone, give them a hug, or offer help to someone that is down - all acts Helen did countless times in a day. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be directed to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. Critical Care Campaign. The family extends special thanks to Dr. James Hayward and the Lions Gate 2E staff.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020