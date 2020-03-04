Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jean BLOOM. View Sign Obituary

BLOOM, Helen Jean It is with deeply saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our precious mother Helen Jean Bloom at age 94. Helen was born on October 9, 1925 in Estevan, Saskatchewan to parents Floyd and Bernadette Walker. Helen is predeceased by 4 siblings Harold, Cliff, Myrl, and Kenneth (who died as a baby). Her youngest brother Vic lives in Saskatoon. Helen married John (Jack) Palmer Bloom on May 10, 1952. She is predeceased by Jack and leaves 3 children Doug (Wendy), Gord (Kari), and Shirl (Ian Wilson). Mom loved her family dearly and was very proud of her 8 grandchildren Jason (Lindsay), Derek (Kadie), Colin (Sacha), Craig, Ryan, Kristen, Carlee, and Christian. She was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren Jackson, Carson, Tanner, Weston, Hudson, Linden, and Emery. Helen was an active member of Lynn Valley United Church, in North Vancouver. She had a life long love of music, and sang in church choirs for much of her life. As a young woman, she belonged to a singing group (the Kingsters) in Estevan and later sang with Sweet Adelines in Vancouver. Helen developed many dear friends over the years through church, music, sports, the North Shore Winter Club, many bridge groups, and most recently at her homes the Carleton and Cedar Springs. Helen will forever be remembered for her kind-heartedness, generosity, and uplifting personality. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 2:00 pm at the Lynn Valley United Church. In memory of Helen, we ask that you put on a big smile and say some kind words to someone, give them a hug, or offer help to someone that is down - all acts Helen did countless times in a day. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be directed to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. Critical Care Campaign. The family extends special thanks to Dr. James Hayward and the Lions Gate 2E staff.





It is with deeply saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our precious mother Helen Jean Bloom at age 94. Helen was born on October 9, 1925 in Estevan, Saskatchewan to parents Floyd and Bernadette Walker. Helen is predeceased by 4 siblings Harold, Cliff, Myrl, and Kenneth (who died as a baby). Her youngest brother Vic lives in Saskatoon. Helen married John (Jack) Palmer Bloom on May 10, 1952. She is predeceased by Jack and leaves 3 children Doug (Wendy), Gord (Kari), and Shirl (Ian Wilson). Mom loved her family dearly and was very proud of her 8 grandchildren Jason (Lindsay), Derek (Kadie), Colin (Sacha), Craig, Ryan, Kristen, Carlee, and Christian. She was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren Jackson, Carson, Tanner, Weston, Hudson, Linden, and Emery. Helen was an active member of Lynn Valley United Church, in North Vancouver. She had a life long love of music, and sang in church choirs for much of her life. As a young woman, she belonged to a singing group (the Kingsters) in Estevan and later sang with Sweet Adelines in Vancouver. Helen developed many dear friends over the years through church, music, sports, the North Shore Winter Club, many bridge groups, and most recently at her homes the Carleton and Cedar Springs. Helen will forever be remembered for her kind-heartedness, generosity, and uplifting personality. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 2:00 pm at the Lynn Valley United Church. In memory of Helen, we ask that you put on a big smile and say some kind words to someone, give them a hug, or offer help to someone that is down - all acts Helen did countless times in a day. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be directed to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. Critical Care Campaign. The family extends special thanks to Dr. James Hayward and the Lions Gate 2E staff. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close