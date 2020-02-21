KUMPF, Helen Helen Kumpf (née Legros), age 88, of Kelowna, BC passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is survived by daughters Cathy and Patti (Lonney); son Steve (Brenda); grandchildren Jen, John, Brian, Sara, and Jason; and great-grandchildren Kristen, Lilly, Jayda, Linden, Leo, Artie, and Hugh. Sadly, she is predeceased by her husband Barry and her granddaughter Rianna. Helen was born in Peterborough, ON and still has many relatives living throughout the area. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com 250-860-7077
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020