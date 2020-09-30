DICKEY, Helen Margaret (nee Bradley) April 7, 1924 - September 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Helen, our dear mother, sister, aunt and friend. Helen was born April 7th, 1924, on Salt Spring Island to Laura and James Bradley of Pender Island. She was the third of five children: Joan, Wally, Helen, Alma and Kay, siblings who all truly loved one another throughout their lives. She grew up at the family home on Hope Bay which she loved dearly throughout her life. Helen was a true island girl: she attended the local, one room school where she excelled, played any and all sports, and swam in Hope Bay all summer long. She left Pender during the war to work in Vancouver at various jobs including sales clerk at Woodward's department store where she was also a catalogue model. She was a lovely looking girl. After the war, Helen met the love of her life, Gordie Dickey, and they married December 2nd, 1949. Helen and Gordie bought a house on Vancouver's North Shore where Helen lived until 2016. Helen and Gordie welcomed their beautiful and much-loved daughter Gayle to their family in 1951. Helen worked both at home, (she was an excellent gardener and cook), and outside the home in jobs where she was able to connect with people - her true gift. She worked at Eaton's for years and later in the classified department at The North Shore News. Helen and Gordie welcomed any and all people to their home; the door was always open, and they had the ability to make everyone feel that they belonged, family and friends alike. Helen always had time to chat and to truly listen to people, usually accompanied by a drink or two. She knew how to throw a great party - she laughed the hardest, danced the longest, and sang the loudest. She was a true force of nature who we will miss terribly. A celebration of her life will be held on Pender Island in the spring. Her ashes will be scattered in Hope Bay.







