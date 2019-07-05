Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Y. Young. View Sign Obituary

Helen ("Leny") died peacefully at Evergreen House in North Vancouver, BC, at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean (McCammon), and is lovingly remembered by her nephews, Alan and Neil (Rita), as well as her great-nieces, Kiera, Hailey, and Evelyn, and her great-nephew, Aidan.



Leny was born in East Kilbride, Scotland, where she was raised by her mother after losing her father when she was six years old. In 1961, she moved to Toronto where she worked at Imperial Oil for 25 years. During her time in Toronto, she made many friends and was a frequent winner of the annual company golf tournament. She also enjoyed her shared cottage at Sugarbush, where cross-country skiing was a favourite activity. Leny took early retirement in 1987 at the age of 55 and shortly thereafter moved to West Vancouver to be closer to her mother, sister, and nephews.



Leny was an active, strong, independent woman who enjoyed many outdoor activities, including gardening at the seaside near her home. She spent much of her retirement travelling and visiting with friends and relatives in Ontario, Portugal, the UK, and other parts of the world. She also volunteered at the Silk Purse Arts Centre in West Vancouver.



A private family celebration of life will be held. Donations in memory of Leny may be made to the David Suzuki Foundation or Scleroderma Canada.

Published in The North Shore News from July 5 to Aug. 3, 2019

