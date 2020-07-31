Helga Langford (nee Haertl) age 91. Helga died of natural causes at home, with her family at her side.Helga was born in Berlin, Germany, and trained as a nurse before emigrating to Canada in 1957. After her marriage, she settled in North Vancouver and raised her two sons. Helga is predeceased by her son Andrew (1995) and her sister Ursula (2006). She is survived by her son Michael (Dolores), and her beloved grandchildren Mia and Caelan. Helga loved all animals, especially her cats and dogs over the years, as well as her beautiful garden which she shared with all.



No service by request.



“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us everyday”



