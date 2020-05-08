Henrietta E. Sardone
1923 - 2020
After a long and happy life, our beautiful Mom, Henrietta Sardone (nee Lennox), passed quietly away on April 28, 2020. She was 96 years old.

Henrietta was born on May 15, 1923, to Carroll and Laura Lennox, and was raised in Vancouver with her three brothers, Allan, Bud, and Kenneth. A highlight of Mom's childhood was going to the family cottage on the beach in Point Roberts. It was there, in 1943, that she married her Britannia Secondary School sweetheart, Joel Sardone.

As a young woman, Henrietta enjoyed her work at B.C. Tel. However, she eventually gave it up to devote herself to raising her young family.

In 1967, Henrietta and Joel moved to a waterfront home in Horseshoe Bay, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends for the next forty years, sharing laughter, music, and fabulous meals. In 2008, they moved to Edgemont Village in North Vancouver. Shortly thereafter, Joel, Henrietta's beloved husband of 65 years, passed away.

Henrietta will be remembered as a woman of dignity and grace. She loved babies, cats, and dogs and would do anything to avoid missing a BC Lions or Vancouver Canucks game.

Henrietta will be greatly missed by her children, Carol-lee (Fred), Michael, and Marilyn (Rob); grandchildren, Joe (Nadine), Graham (Lisa), Meghan, and Shaun, great-grandchildren, Cody, Sarah, and Dayton; sister-in-law, Nancy; and many nieces and nephews.

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to Henrietta's caregivers and friends, Lisa, Cecilia, and Doris, and the extraordinarily compassionate and competent staff at Amica in Edgemont Village.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Henrietta to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated.

Published in North Shore News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
