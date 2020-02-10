Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henrik M. Parker. View Sign Obituary

Henrik Moberg Parker (18) of North Vancouver, died early February 5, 2020. Henrik was born on June 21, 2001 in North Vancouver, the son of Dave and Tine Moberg-Parker. He was an exemplary student at Canyon Heights and Braemar Schools in North Vancouver and graduated from Vancouver College in 2019 where he put in many hours each week peer-mentoring those with learning challenges. He was currently enrolled and living at UBC studying Kinesiology.



Henrik had a passion for doing activities with people - always with a smile. He was a leader on both his hockey and soccer teams. At school, he was the guy who would speak up for those being bullied. He loved his work as a sailing coach for children at Hollyburn and Kitsilano yacht clubs. From age 11 Henrik was one of the provinces' best sailors, and until 2019 competed nationally and internationally representing Canada. He was always eager to try a new challenge or activity and share that experience with his friends. Henrik was a role model to many and the best son, best friend, best brother our family could have wished for.



Henrik is survived by, his parents Dave and Tine of North Vancouver; his younger brother, Mattias; and best friend, Darren Zhang. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Emily Humer, and too many close friends and family to name individually.



A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 17 (Family Day) at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver, starting at 11am. Please come and share your memories of Henrik. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Henrik Parker Sailing Fund that is in the process of being setup, and will be administered by Hollyburn Sailing Centre. Account details for donations will be available on February 17.



Henrik, you will be deeply missed. We want to thank all the families rallying around us during this horrific experience, especially the sailing community, Hollyburn Cross Country Ski Club, and Mrs. Beck at Vancouver College.

Henrik Moberg Parker (18) of North Vancouver, died early February 5, 2020. Henrik was born on June 21, 2001 in North Vancouver, the son of Dave and Tine Moberg-Parker. He was an exemplary student at Canyon Heights and Braemar Schools in North Vancouver and graduated from Vancouver College in 2019 where he put in many hours each week peer-mentoring those with learning challenges. He was currently enrolled and living at UBC studying Kinesiology.Henrik had a passion for doing activities with people - always with a smile. He was a leader on both his hockey and soccer teams. At school, he was the guy who would speak up for those being bullied. He loved his work as a sailing coach for children at Hollyburn and Kitsilano yacht clubs. From age 11 Henrik was one of the provinces' best sailors, and until 2019 competed nationally and internationally representing Canada. He was always eager to try a new challenge or activity and share that experience with his friends. Henrik was a role model to many and the best son, best friend, best brother our family could have wished for.Henrik is survived by, his parents Dave and Tine of North Vancouver; his younger brother, Mattias; and best friend, Darren Zhang. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Emily Humer, and too many close friends and family to name individually.A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 17 (Family Day) at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver, starting at 11am. Please come and share your memories of Henrik. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Henrik Parker Sailing Fund that is in the process of being setup, and will be administered by Hollyburn Sailing Centre. Account details for donations will be available on February 17.Henrik, you will be deeply missed. We want to thank all the families rallying around us during this horrific experience, especially the sailing community, Hollyburn Cross Country Ski Club, and Mrs. Beck at Vancouver College. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close