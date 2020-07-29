CHALLIER, Herbert Charles January 4, 1939 - June 30, 2020 Herb was born in Vancouver, grew up on the North Shore, attended North Van High and continued studies at UBC, where he graduated from the Faculty of Architecture. In his professional life, he worked abroad with an architectural firm in Germany, and on his return to Canada was employed by McCarter Nairne - a Vancouver based company of architects and engineers. Eventually he opened an office in Yaletown and of late he worked out of his home in West Van doing commercial projects and home renovations. Over the years, Herb worked on a number of theatre designs, both home and abroad. One in particular that stands out, and of local interest is the 'Theatre in the Sky' on Grouse Mountain. During his studies at UBC, Herb became very active in varsity rowing (1960-63). For much of his life, he remained involved in other aspects of the sport; initiating the idea of Women's Rowing, securing Burnaby Lake as a rowing, kayaking, and canoeing venue, redesigning Burnaby Lake facilities, including the FISA certified racing course, serving as a FISA umpire on several Olympic Games juries, and World Championship events, many times on the executive of Rowing Canada. Herb is warmly remembered by the rowing community in a sport he loved very much. Many thanks for the Tribute paid Herb by B.C. Rowing. Other sport activities that he enjoyed included skiing, on the Whistler Ski Patrol, and golf and get-togethers with the "sweet swingers". Herb frequently shared good times with close friends at Cafe' Atigiano, and was always on the prayer list of family in Abbotsford. Herb has been described as an amazing man, a beautiful person and a delightful friend - always willing to give of his time selflessly to others who needed help. He encouraged people to pursue their passions, was a mentor to some, a professional ally to others. He will be missed. At Herb's request there will be no service. A sincere thank you to the paramedics, flight crew, and staff at Lady Minto, St. Paul's and Lion's Gate Hospitals.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store