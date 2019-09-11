Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert E. HERUNTER. View Sign Obituary

HERUNTER, Herbert E. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Herbert E. Herunter. Herb passed away peacefully in his 83rd year, in the early morning of August 30th, 2019 at Lions Gate Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Reta, his sons Herb and Tony, his daughters in law, Susan and Sandie and his grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Tomas and Madelaine. Herb was a shrewd businessman, a dedicated family man and a great friend to many. He was also a tried and true Edmonton Oilers fan, for which his family long ago forgave him. He loved to spend time with the people he loved. A special note of thanks to Marck Hudon and his family for all their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family's on-line obituary at:





Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019

