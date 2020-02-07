Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Ernest LLOYD. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

LLOYD, Herbert Ernest January 11, 1929 - January 23, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Herb Lloyd on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Herb was born in East Angus, Que. to Herbert and Sarah Jane Lloyd, and graduated from Bishop's University, Lennoxville, Que. His first employment was at Canadian Celanese Ltd. in Drummondville, Que. where he also met his future wife, Barbara, on the tennis court. Having grown up in a paper mill town, he could not resist when the pulp and paper industry beckoned and that is the career path Herb pursued, working with Consolidated Paper Corporation, MacMillan Bloedel Limited and Stora Forest Industries. Herb was a kind, gentle man who was always there for his family and friends. He loved living on the west coast and appreciated everything the area offered. For the past twenty years he could be found on Thursday mornings volunteering at the West Vancouver Memorial Library with his group of friends. Herb will be forever missed by Barb, his wife of 67 years, his son David (Nancy) and daughter Susan. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Caitlin and Jeffrey and brother-in-law Doug Craniford (Ada) and other relatives in Ontario. Herb was pre-deceased by his sister Winnifred. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Wayne Smith and the nurses and staff at Lions Gate Hospital and the North Shore Hospice for their compassionate care of Herb. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020







