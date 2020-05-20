It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of "Pops" Herb Beattie. Herb is survived by his wife of 63 years Shirley (nee Harris), his children Leslie Clark (Brett) of Coquitlam, Michael (Georgina) of Cobble Hill and Tracey Larson (Bart) of Revelstoke, his granddaughters Shannah, Eryn and Zoe, his sister Mid Snider and brother George. He is predeceased by his sister Peggy Dicker, brothers-in-law Bill Dicker and Ed Snider and sister-in-law Thelma Beattie.Herb was born to parents George and Gladys Beattie in North Vancouver where he remained his entire life. Herb and his schoolmate Cliff Green were both involved with the Sea Cadets Color Guard. They both participated in the procession to the cenotaph on May 8th, 1945 to mark the end of World War II. In 1947 Herb started his apprenticeship as a sign painter for the Neolite Sign Company (later bought by Neon Products and then Jim Pattison Sign Group). Herb purchased a building lot in the Grand Boulevard area in 1955 and with the help of his friend Bob Main, started building the family home. In 1957 he married Shirley and together they raised 3 children. Herb retired in 1991 after 45 years of service. He then spent his time puttering around the house whistling while he worked. He continued his weekly coffee with Cliff and luncheons with his workmate Johnny Madsen.Thank you to the Lions Gate Hospital staff and a special thank you to his family practitioner, Dr. Susan Pawlowski for the care and continued support over the years.No service will be held at this time. Additional sentiments can be found on the website of First Memorial Funeral Services. Condolences can be forwarded online as well.