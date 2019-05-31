BOOTSVELD, Herman Josef Herman Josef Bootsveld, age 88, went to be with his Lord on May 11, 2019 in Maple Ridge. He was born on August 14, 1930 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He married Catherina Bootsveld on August 2, 1952. They moved to Canada early in their marriage. Herman worked as a mechanic for many years and was affectionately known throughout his life as "Mr. Fix-It". His love of God, His Wife, Starbucks and Cookies will be remembered affectionately by his family and friends. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, his daughter Alice Littler and 2 grandchildren. Herman is survived by his sons, Richard Bootsveld (Cheryl) and Mike Bootsveld (Alice), his daughter Wendy Robb (Warren) and son-in-law Garry Littler (Luise), 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11:00 am at Maple Ridge Baptist Church, 22155 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Operation Christmas Child. www.samaritanspurse.ca Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Services • 604-463-8161 "Logue family owned & operated" since 1937
Published in The North Shore News from May 31 to June 6, 2019