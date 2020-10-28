Surrounded by her loving family, Hester passed away very suddenly in the early morning of October 15, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Bud, Hester will be greatly missed by her children, Robert (Tracey), Karen (Andrew), and Stephen (Deidre); as well as her grandchildren, Rhys, Shayla, Jared, Elizabeth, Douglas, and Alec. She will also be missed by her many friends and neighbours.



The youngest of seven children, Hester was born on a farm in PEI. Hester graduated from high school in Charlottetown before moving to Toronto and then Elliot Lake, ON, where she met her future husband. Following her career as an airline stewardess with Canadian Airlines, she married Bud in 1962, and they eventually settled in North Vancouver to raise their family. Latterly, she worked for the North Vancouver School Board until her retirement in 2001. She busied herself with family, friends, travel, gardening, bridge groups, and many other interests.



Hester will be long remembered as an independent and vibrant spirit, a kind and loving wife and mother, a warm and generous friend and, of course, an outstanding cook.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to neighbours John and Joan McAllister for all their help and kindness.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Hester at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant House or First United Church Community Ministry Society.



