HICKS, Irene March 2, 1916 - April 13, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene, our Mom, Grammie, Aunt and friend at the age of 103. Irene was pre-deceased by her four sisters and her husband, Art (1980). She will be greatly missed by her son Warren (Jeanie), grandchildren, Jamie and Courtney, and her many extended family and friends. We invite you to leave a personal message at: dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 on 2019-04-27 at St. Andrews and St. Stephens Presbyterian Church, 2641 Chesterfield Ave., North Vancouver, BC
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019