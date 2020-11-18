Lena passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 at Evergreen House. She leaves behind Robert (Wendy), Sonja ( Larry), Bernice ( late Jack ) also 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren. Lena was born in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan. Lena worked for Blackball Ferries until she retired on the Queen of the North, B.C. Ferries. Lena also volunteered in West Vancouver Seniors Center and Lions Gate Hospital. The family would like to thank Doctor Haaf and the staff at Evergreen House on One North for always having her hair done up everyday. No ceremony at Lena's request.