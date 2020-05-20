Horst Zander
May 23, 1934 - April 17, 2020
Sadly, we announce the peaceful passing of Horst Zander, at Evergreen House on April 17, 2020.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Horst trained as a hairdresser (the family business) in Germany and Switzerland. He and his young family decided to seek a better life in Canada and emigrated in 1959. Eventually settling in North Vancouver, he started his own hairdressing salon and, in his spare time, pursued his interest in the arts, creating many paintings, collages, and some silkscreens. In the 1960s, his work was shown in many local galleries including the Bau-Xi Gallery in Vancouver. Desiring a little more stability, he decided to take a job at Lions Gate Hospital, in time settling in as Assistant Director of Linen Services, where he stayed until retirement. Not one to sit idle, he had many varied interests including photography, woodworking, travel, and astronomy. With a penchant for vegetable gardening and cooking, he enjoyed hosting many a dinner for friends and family. He was particularly fond of his cats.

He is survived by his daughters, Petra (Bob) and Nicole (Rob). The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Evergreen House and his companion, Mavis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
