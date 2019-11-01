Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOULDEN Ronald (Ron) Lewis. View Sign Obituary

HOULDEN, Ronald (Ron) Lewis June 5, 1940 - September 8, 2019 Born in North Vancouver, B.C. Parents predeceased; Stanley and Doreen Houlden. Ron born and lived his entire life in North Vancouver, with the exception of ten months in Quesnel, teaching. Survived by his loving family; Wife of 56 years Marjie, Daughter Rhonda (Duncan), Son Curtis (Sarah), Grandchildren Paige (Kaleb) and Maxine, Great- grand girls Finley and Halen, Brother Larry (Shirley), Sister Janice (Gordie) and their families. Many dear and loving relatives and friends. Ron died in his sleep while boating with his wife and friends (Gordie & Shirley), doing one of the things he enjoyed most in his life. Ron will be lovingly remembered for his off the wall sense of humour. And even more, for his endless teasing. (Drove us nuts). A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 17th from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Seymour Golf and Country Club 3723 Mt Seymour Pkwy, North Vancouver.





Born in North Vancouver, B.C. Parents predeceased; Stanley and Doreen Houlden. Ron born and lived his entire life in North Vancouver, with the exception of ten months in Quesnel, teaching. Survived by his loving family; Wife of 56 years Marjie, Daughter Rhonda (Duncan), Son Curtis (Sarah), Grandchildren Paige (Kaleb) and Maxine, Great- grand girls Finley and Halen, Brother Larry (Shirley), Sister Janice (Gordie) and their families. Many dear and loving relatives and friends. Ron died in his sleep while boating with his wife and friends (Gordie & Shirley), doing one of the things he enjoyed most in his life. Ron will be lovingly remembered for his off the wall sense of humour. And even more, for his endless teasing.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 17th from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Seymour Golf and Country Club 3723 Mt Seymour Pkwy, North Vancouver. Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close