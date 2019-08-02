Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard GILLIES. View Sign Obituary

GILLIES, Howard It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Howard Gillies on July 23, 2019 at his home in Squamish. Howard grew up in North Vancouver with a passion for sports. He later took that passion and turned to coaching his children's baseball and football teams. Howard was a long time patrol man for the Lions Gate Bridge. He was very well respected man in his position at work as well as within the Communities of North Vancouver and Squamish. Howard is predeceased by his father Gordon Gillies, and is survived by his mother Evelyn Gillies, his loving wife of 30 years Diana, his 3 children, Courtney (Jordy), Samantha and Cameron, as well as his granddaughter Riley whom he adored. Howard will forever live on in the hearts of everyone he touched throughout his life. The Funeral Service will be held, on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the West Coast Heritage Train Museum, Squamish, B.C. To write a condolence to the family, please visit





