Howard McIlveen
1936 - 2020
On April 29th, 2020, our beloved father, husband, and grandpa passed away. We are heartbroken, yet profoundly grateful for his legacy and for the gift of being fathered in the gentlest of ways.



He was a man whose life was marked by a deep faith and love of the Father, a deep love for his family, great empathy, and a beautiful gentleness. He believed that to lead meant serving others; he had a great sense of humour, a wonderful ability to teach, an intellectual curiosity, and a love of music.

Howard was born in Cardinal, Ontario, on July 1, 1936. He was ordained in the Presbyterian Church in 1962 and married Esther Willems that same year. His life of service included time as director of Evangel Hall in Toronto, ON, pastor of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Edmonton, work for World Vision Canada, pastor of Emmanuel Christian Community, and chaplain of Richmond Hospital in Richmond, BC. He was involved in writing several books, including Full Circle: Spiritual Care for the Elderly.

He is survived by his wife, Esther; children, Kathryn, Kirsten, and Anthony; and their families. We would like to thank the staff at Capilano Care Home for their care, kindness, and warmth of our parents. We will have a celebration of Howard's life once the social distancing measures have eased. Please send your contact information to howardmcilveencelebration@gmail.com so we may notify you once we have set a date.

Published in North Shore News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Valleyview Funeral Home
14660 72nd Avenue
Surrey, BC V3S 2E7
