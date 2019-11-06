STALKER, Hugh George Some sad news as Hugh passed away October 23rd, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Heidi, his two sisters Diane and Elizabeth and three children Scott, Sean and Samantha. Hugh will be genuinely missed as our lives will be a little less bright with him no longer in it. A celebration of life will be held November 15th, 2019 at 10:30 am at the First Memorial Services Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens at 1505 Lillooet Rd, North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Vancouver Children's Hospital.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019