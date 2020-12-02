Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Hugh was a chartered accountant. He was very involved in the Boys Brigade and was a leading drummer with the Kinning Park Pipe band, who won the Junior World Championship in 1954. He married Jessie Burnett on August 9, 1958 and had two children, Janice and Stuart. The family moved to Canada in 1968. Hugh and Jessie taught Scottish Country dancing for 43 years in BC and Ontario and were both folk singers, travelling for many years. Hugh led the 50 voice Silver Harbour Choir for 5 years and also taught sudoku there. They had a great life together for 63 years and had many, many good friends. A celebratory ceilidh will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store