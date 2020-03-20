MORTON, Iain Stewart November 25th, 1975 - March 16th, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Iain Stewart Morton of the North Shore on March 16th, 2020, at the age of 44. Iain was a loving husband and father to three boys. He is survived by his wife Daniela, his sons Marco, Mattias and Adrian, his mother Val, his father Stew and his sister Kyla. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 21st, at Christ the Redeemer Parish for close family. Due to current circumstances, another mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. A trust fund has been created for the children which will also be announced at a later date. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020