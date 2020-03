It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Iain Stewart Morton of the North Shore on March 16th, 2020, at the age of 44. Iain was a loving husband and father to three boys. He is survived by his wife Daniela, his sons Marco, Mattias and Adrian, his mother Val, his father Stew and his sister Kyla. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 21st, at Christ the Redeemer Parish for close family. Due to current circumstances, another mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. A trust fund has been created for the children which will also be announced at a later date. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268