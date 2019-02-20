Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian A. Loudon. View Sign

We sadly announce the passing of Ian Alexander Loudon. Ian passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at North Shore Hospice. He was predeceased by his daughter, Pam, in 2017, and his brother, Jura, in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, May; his daughter, Sheila (Peter); their children, Sharon and Alan; his son, John (Lindsay); and Pam's (Doug) children, Scott, Kevin, and Laura.



Ian was born in Wishaw, Scotland, on November 6, 1929. He trained as a chartered accountant in Scotland before marrying May Gilchrist in August 1953 and coming to Vancouver. Ian worked for Woodward's Department Stores for 35 years. Upon retiring, he volunteered for 25 years at the West Vancouver Senior's Centre. He also did volunteer work for the West Vancouver Memorial Library, the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, the Gleneagles Scottish Country Dance Club, the West Vancouver Historical Society, and the Lighthouse Park Preservation Society.



Ian and May were members of the West Vancouver Presbyterian Church for over 60 years; for most of these years, Ian served as treasurer. Ian enjoyed Scottish Country Dancing, hiking, and reading about history and politics. For about 40 years, Ian and May made annual trips to Long Beach with their good friends, Hilary and Allan Blair. Ian is known for being honest and fair, having a quirky sense of humour, and a laugh that was almost a giggle. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the oncology department at Lions Gate Hospital, as well as the nurses and staff at North Shore Hospice.



A service will be held at West Vancouver Presbyterian Church, 2893 Marine Drive, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

