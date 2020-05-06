LAWSON, Ian Stewart, was born on September 25, 1933, and passed away on April 27, 2020, peacefully, at Lions Gate Hospital with his children at his side.



Ian was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, in 2010. He is lovingly remembered by his surviving family members, his three children, Alan, Dan, and Lauren; his son-in-law, Tony; his grandchildren, Frankie, Juliette, and Charlene; his brother, Mike; his nieces and nephews, Chuck, Craig, Brett, Michelle, and Patti, and their children; and the many, many members of Margaret's extended family.



Ian was born in the Lower Mainland of Greater Vancouver. Ian was one of three sons of two Scottish immigrants. Ian lived in several places in British Columbia, as well as Ontario and Alberta. He was a successful businessman and ran his business up until the time of his death.



In addition to his family members, Ian is remembered by his many friends, his "Fit-Fella" buddies, and his business associates. Ian will be especially remembered by his Fraternity Brothers from Phi Alpha Phi. The men of this fraternity have been together since February 1, 1953. Some of them have been friends since they were boys. The wives of his fraternity brothers are also an integral part of the fraternity.



Due to the COVID19 restrictions, a service will be held at a later date. A notice will be sent out in the newspapers. Stay tuned. Acts of kindness to others and donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.



