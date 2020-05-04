It is with heavy hearts and sadness, we announce the passing of our matriarch mother, grandmother, great grandmother Irene Aleck (nee George) at the age of 80.
She is lovingly remembered by her sister Amy Marie George; sisters-in-law, Susan George and Anna Alex; brother-in-law Percy Roberts; children, Joey, John, Jim, Andrea, Jeff and Charlene; and 23 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents Dan and Amy George; husband Joe Aleck; brothers Robert and Leonard George; sisters Rosemary Thomas, Ann Thomas, Betty and Glenna George.
Irene graduated Notre Dame. All Irene's career choices were dedicated to service to the people; Catholic Charities, Transition House, Corrections Institution and an Artist Store, just to name a few. She had an open door to nieces, nephews, and foster kids who she loved and raised as her own. She was selected as Chilliwack's mother of the year.
The family would like to thank Dr. Fox, Chilliwack General Hospital, Home Health Services, Popkum Fire Department and Chilliwack Paramedics. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we respectfully request the family not receive visitors at the home. We are grateful for the love and support we are receiving but we want to ensure the safety of all our beloved relative's during this difficult time. Please stay safe and refrain from gathering. It is with sadness we relay the message that we are having services with just the immediate family at this time. At a later date we will have a celebration of life and will inform the extended family. If you would like to support the family we ask you send any handshakes/e-transfers to the following email smartiealeck@live.com">smartiealeck@live.com">smartiealeck@live.com">smartiealeck@live.com
Published in North Shore News on May 4, 2020.