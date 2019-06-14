Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene S. Oleksyn. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

Irene Shirley Oleksyn, age 78, died peacefully on June 11, 2019, in the North Shore Hospice surrounded by family. Irene was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, on August 14, 1940.



She was predeceased by Maurice (July 2015), her husband of 56 years. Survived by her children, Karen (Don), Connie, Shawn (Daryl), Lynn (Andrew), and Todd (Sue). She will also be missed by her many grandchildren, Brittany (Jeff), Caitlin, Devlin, Shayla, Cory, Nicholas (pre-deceased), Chelsea, Trent, Katrina, Brianne, Brett, Taylor, Dani, and Leia; and her great-grandson, Hunter.



She lived in North Vancouver for over 50 years. While she worked occasionally at the family business (Lonsdale Eyewear), her true passion was to be a stay-home mom and later help with her 14 grandchildren. Her varied interests included photography, flower arranging, cake decorating, needlepoint, and gardening. She loved to travel and did many miles in a motorhome with her family. Recently, she went on three family cruises. The highlight of her last cruise was to visit her father's birthplace is Asolo, Italy. Irene squeezed an amazing amount of living into the last few years of her life.



Irene, Mom, Gma, Grandma - you will be missed.



A celebration of life will be held on June 21 at Boal Chapel at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Shore Hospice & Palliative Project. Condolences may be made at

