Beloved mother of Janis (Alan) and grandmother of Alysson and Kathryn, Iris has gone to join her husband, Don, and son, Steven. She is lovingly remembered by brother, Bob, and many nieces and nephews.



Before becoming a resident of North Vancouver in 1968, Iris grew up in Calgary. After her marriage to high school sweetheart, Don, in 1945, his career as an RCAF pilot took her to many places in Canada, as well as a four-year posting to France from 1960 until 1964.



Iris loved her family, her cat and travelling the world.



Many thanks to the nurses, care aides, and support staff at Capilano Care, for looking after her in the last year of her life.

Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 30, 2020

