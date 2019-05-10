Late Irma Ann George Sunrise: January 31, 1965 Sunset: May 4, 2019 It is with deep sadness we advise of the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear daughter, sister and mother Irma Ann George. Irma descends from the George/Lewis and Wyse/Jacobs families of Snuneymuxw and Squamish First Nations. Irma grew up on Capilano IR No. 5 in North Vancouver and attended Norgate Elementary School and Hamilton Jr. High. She was an avid walker and loved her exercise, reading and puzzles. Irma will fondly be remembered as a true lady of elegance; she was fashion conscious and loved to bead, design her own clothing and hand bags - Irma was a very beautiful lady. Irma is survived by and will be dearly missed by her dad Stephen 'Pupsky' and mom Dellsina (nee: Jacobs) George; husband Daryl Robertson; children Jacob, Adam, Ernie, Quinton, Andrew; siblings Bonita, Angela, Andrea, Christopher, Stephen; and many aunties, uncles, nephews, nieces loving relatives and dear friends. A funeral service was held May 10, 2019 in North Vancouver, BC. On-line condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.ca
Published in The North Shore News from May 10 to May 11, 2019