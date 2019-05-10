Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Ann GEORGE. View Sign Obituary

Late Irma Ann George Sunrise: January 31, 1965 Sunset: May 4, 2019 It is with deep sadness we advise of the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear daughter, sister and mother Irma Ann George. Irma descends from the George/Lewis and Wyse/Jacobs families of Snuneymuxw and Squamish First Nations. Irma grew up on Capilano IR No. 5 in North Vancouver and attended Norgate Elementary School and Hamilton Jr. High. She was an avid walker and loved her exercise, reading and puzzles. Irma will fondly be remembered as a true lady of elegance; she was fashion conscious and loved to bead, design her own clothing and hand bags - Irma was a very beautiful lady. Irma is survived by and will be dearly missed by her dad Stephen 'Pupsky' and mom Dellsina (nee: Jacobs) George; husband Daryl Robertson; children Jacob, Adam, Ernie, Quinton, Andrew; siblings Bonita, Angela, Andrea, Christopher, Stephen; and many aunties, uncles, nephews, nieces loving relatives and dear friends. A funeral service was held May 10, 2019 in North Vancouver, BC. On-line condolences can be found at





It is with deep sadness we advise of the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear daughter, sister and mother Irma Ann George. Irma descends from the George/Lewis and Wyse/Jacobs families of Snuneymuxw and Squamish First Nations. Irma grew up on Capilano IR No. 5 in North Vancouver and attended Norgate Elementary School and Hamilton Jr. High. She was an avid walker and loved her exercise, reading and puzzles. Irma will fondly be remembered as a true lady of elegance; she was fashion conscious and loved to bead, design her own clothing and hand bags - Irma was a very beautiful lady. Irma is survived by and will be dearly missed by her dad Stephen 'Pupsky' and mom Dellsina (nee: Jacobs) George; husband Daryl Robertson; children Jacob, Adam, Ernie, Quinton, Andrew; siblings Bonita, Angela, Andrea, Christopher, Stephen; and many aunties, uncles, nephews, nieces loving relatives and dear friends. A funeral service was held May 10, 2019 in North Vancouver, BC. On-line condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.ca Published in The North Shore News from May 10 to May 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close