Karin passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of Aug 01, 2020. The matriarch of our family lived a long and happy life. Born in Neuendorf, Ukraine in 1925 to Franz and Khatarina Thiessen she immigrated with her parents to Canada in 1927 landing in Rosthern Saskatchewan. Sister Alice was born during this time and in 1936 the family moved to Sardis BC. They bought a plot of farmland in the Sardis community of Greendale where they lived for many years.



Karin was pre-deceased by George her loving husband of 61 years who passed away in 2009. Karin is survived by her three sons, Terry (Anne) Ken and Randy (Cara-Anne), sister Alice, five grandchildren Brandy (Brenden), Jeff, Zackary, Brynne and Quince and faithful companion of the last 10 years Ted Heard.



During university days Karin, living in a small room in Kitsilano, met George and fell in love. They were married in 1948. With a teaching degree Karin taught school in various districts in the early 1950s until first son Terry was born. A growing family meant they needed more space. With hammers and saws in their hands George and Karin built their own house on Rosewood St in Burnaby. Son Ken came along soon after but work moved to the Fraser Valley two years later and for a short time the family lived in Mission, then Abbotsford (where son Randy joined the family) before settling in Ocean Park, South Surrey in another house that George and Karin partially built. Pressures of providing for a family of five meant Karin had to go back to work as the librarian at the Vancouver School of Art.



Karin took the bold step of moving the family to West Vancouver in 1964 to be closer to work. A new house was purchased in 1965 and became the family’s permanent home for 45 years.



Karin had a yearning for travel and great interest in art. She joined a friend on a three month trip to India in 1968. This cemented a lifelong wish for travel that served her well in later years. Once back in Canada Karin returned to university to complete a history of arts degree. She taught history classes at several lower mainland colleges in the ensuing years. Her three sons having grown gave her time to pursue her artistic interests. Painting and sculpting were the main interests but that travel thing was still in the back of her mind. In 1977 Karin and George went on a 10 week Mediterranean holiday and they fell in love with Greece. This planted a seed that lead to the happiest days of her life. They formed a travel guiding company and took groups of students on history of art tours to Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Twenty years of travel visiting ancient monuments, archaeological sites and museums was just what Karin loved. Karin arranged the curriculum and George managed the itinerary. Karin was also intrigued by the heavens and often commented on stories about extra-terrestrials. She was a member of a local astronomy club for a number of years. She named their travel company Orion Travel Guides after her favourite constellation.



To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Karin and George arranged for the whole family to join them on their favourite island of Santorini in Greece where they renewed their wedding vows in a small Greek church overlooking Kamari Beach.



Health concerns caught up to them and after George passed away in 2009 Karin downsized to an apartment but eventually had to move to the Residences at Belvedere in Coquitlam then the Belvedere Care Home. The family would like to thank the excellent staff at the Belvedere for making her final years welcoming and comfortable.



With Covid restrictions still in place a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC or the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.



