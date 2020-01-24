Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvin James STRONG. View Sign Obituary

STRONG, Irvin James Irv Strong passed away on January 20, 2020 at Origin at Longwood (Nanaimo, British Columbia). Born to parents Alvie and Edna on June 30, 1929, Irv grew up (with siblings Elmer, Orval and Linda) in rural Matawachan (Ontario) and eventually became one of the area's first university graduates (Queens). Irv met the love of his life, Irene Hansen, while working along the Alaska Highway: they married in December 1954, and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. His career included service with the Canadian Navy, the Pacific Marine Biological Station in Nanaimo, and senior management roles with the federal public service in Ottawa and Vancouver (Fisheries, Environment and Agriculture). His retirement years with Irene saw them travel the globe. Irv was father to Tom, Gregg and Heather Strong, as well as grandpa to Arista, Jade, Evan, and Camille. A celebration of Irvin Strong's life will be held at Origin at Longwood on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irvin Strong's name to Brechin United Church (Nanaimo) or one's charity of choice.





